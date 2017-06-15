Leitrim deaths, June 15, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Cormac (Con) Costello, Carrick-O-Brien, Athlone, Co Westmeath / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving sons Anthony, Michael and John, daughters Teresa and Mary, brother Pat (Leitrim), sister Celia (New Jersey), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Requiem Mass today, Thursday 15th at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice.

Kathleen Ryan (née O'Connor) Paddock, Dunmore, Co Galway / Glencar, Co Leitrim

Kathleen Ryan, Paddock Stonepark Dunmore, & formerly Glencar Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Greenpark nursing home Tuam Co Galway. Predecesed by her husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Patricia, son Tommy, relatives neighbours & friends. Reposing at Glynn's funeral home Dunmore on Thursday, June 15 from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to the Church Of Our Lady & St Nicholas Dunmore. Funeral mass on Friday, June 16 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Dunmore cemetery.

Alec Rogers, Mill, Drumlish, Co Longford

Alec Rogers, Manchester, England and late of Mill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Deeply missed by daughter Grace, son Alec, sister Mary Rose and brother Paddy. Remains to arrive to St Mary's Church, Drumlish on Thursday 15th for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in local cemetery.

Annabelle (Belle) Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town/ Arvagh, Co Cavan



Peacefully, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle. Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim.

James Connolly, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



James Connolly, better known as Sonny, Curaghfore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Sarah, father of Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick), brother of Joe Connolly (Manorhamilton), Rose Brophy (Slough), Kathleen Leavy (Windsor). Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Thursday 15th from 5.30-7.30pm with Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 16th afternoon at 1.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining graveyard.

May they all rest in peace.