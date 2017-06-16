Leitrim deaths, - updated June 16, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Maureen Moran (née Hague), Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Maureen Moran, née Hague, Mellican, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Keeny, Cloverhill, Co. Cavan, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at her residence today Friday, June 16 from 11am to 3pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 17th at 12 noon with interment immediately afterwards to Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House strictly private from 3.00pm on Friday please.

Annabelle (Belle) Matthews, Innisfayle Gardens, Cavan Town/ Arvagh, Co Cavan

Peacefully, at Dunlady Nursing Home, Dundonald, Belfast. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth McConkey and John Matthews (Arvagh). Very deeply regretted by all the familoy circle. Funeral Service in Arvagh Parish Church on Saturday, June 17 at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Melville & Co. Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast, Co Antrim.

Micheál Gannon, Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Micheál, peacefully, at the Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Paddy and Berney, sister Anne (Dotie), brother-in-law Micheal, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing today Friday 16th at his residence from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving for funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. House Private please on Saturday morning.

Nora (Nonie) Bohan(née Maguire) Palmerstown, Dublin / Dowra, Co Cavan

Beloved wife of Benny and loving mum of Brian; sadly, missed by her loving husband, son, sisters, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Adam, Lucy and Harry, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, the Wynne Family, extended family and many friends. Nora will be reposing on Friday at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, 341 Ballyfermot Road, with the family in attendance from 4.30pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning 17th to St. Matthew's Church, Ballyfermot Upper arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Palmerstown Cemetery.

Theresa O'Shea (MCDonnell) (née O'Loughlin), Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Theresa O'Shea McDonnell (née O'Loughlin), Aughacashel, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan and late of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh on Thursday 15 June 2017. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Denis, family and friends. Remains reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieboro Rd, Virginia, Co. Cavan today, Friday 16th from 4-8pm. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all rest in peace.