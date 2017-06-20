Leitrim deaths - June 20, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patsy Barry, Amber Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Barry, Amber Court, and formerly Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, 17th June (peacefully) at Galway University Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Annie, brother Michael, sister-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon this evening, Tuesday, from 5pm until 6.30pm with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery.



Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Christy Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at the Plunkett Community Care Centre, Boyle on Monday, 19th June, 2017. Sadly missed by his wife Marion, son Andrew and partner Ann Marie, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private at all times.

Kate Anne O'Hara, Port, Blacklion, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Kate Anne O'Hara (née Keenan), Port, Blacklion, Cavan on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Loving wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed by her children Agnes, Marie, Owen, Geraldine, Patsy, Kathleen, Anthony, Gerard and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Removal this morning, Tuesday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon of Patrick Joe Mooney, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra P.O., Co. Leitrim. Dearly beloved son of the late James and Mary Kate. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters May, Nora & Phyll, nephews, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge today,Tuesday, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumkeerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu please to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Gary Carey, Glasheen Park, Drumlish, Co. Longford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Gary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Breda, son Joe, daughter Jen, son in law Nathan, aunts Eva and Sheila, brothers Stephen and Don, father Joe, relatives and friends. Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford today, Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Kingdom Hall, Melview for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 4pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they all rest in peace.