Leitrim deaths - June 21, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Duffy, Mariemount Grove, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Santry, Co Dublin



Peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Anne Callaghan (Aughnasheelin), brother-in-law Mick Fraine (Dublin), nieces Mary Quinn (Ardrum), Breda Mulvanerty (Derrinkeher), Bernie McGovern (Corlough), Siobhan Doherty (Dublin), nephew Sean Fraine (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his niece Mary Quinn, Ardrum from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday evening followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co Meath / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



McGourty, Danny, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co. Meath & formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. 20th June 2017, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday from 3pm to 9pm (both days). Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Margaret (Margie) Gilheaney, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim



In the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Lanesborough, Co. Longford. Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Tommy, sisters Mary, Josephine, Anna, Ethna and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and the staff of Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon, who cared for her for many years and her friends. Reposing at Shepherd's Funeral Home, Longford, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm on Thursday, June 22, followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Vincent Gallogly, Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017. Beloved husband of Anna (nee McGovern) and brother of the late James, Birr, Co. Offaly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, brothers Dan, Ballinamore and Tony, Leixlip, sisters Mary O'Brien, Corofin, Co. Clare and Brid Graham, Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home today, Wednesday, 21st June from 1pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Sonas síoraí dá anam uasal.

Murray Convery, No. 47 Riverrun, Belturbet, Co Cavan



Murray Convery, 47 Riverrun, Belturbet, Co. Cavan formerly Portsoy, Scotland, 20th June 2017 suddenly at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his darling wife Anna, daughters Lisa & Molly, son Sam, brothers Jimmy & John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his residence this Thursday evening from 6pm until 10pm. Remains will leave his residence at 11am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Staghall for 11.30am Funeral Mass with Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only please. Family time at all other times please.

Sean Martin, The Commons, Belturbet, Co Cavan



The death has occurred of Sean Martin, The Commons, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Suddenly on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Geraldine, children Aisling, John, Fiona and Niamh. Brothers Seamus, Owen and Padraig, sisters Mary (Callaghan), Angela (Kelly), Ita (Murray), grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday from 6pm to 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning from his residence at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 11am funeral Mass followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private at all other times please.

May they all rest in peace.