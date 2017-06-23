Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 23 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Danny McGourty, Dunderry, Co. Meath / Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim

Danny McGourty, Eskaroon, Dunderry, Navan, Co. Meath and formerly Aughnasheelin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Noreen, Doney and John Joe and devoted granddad of Daniel, Conor, Sinead and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Sandra and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy and Noreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Dunderry arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.