Leitrim deaths - Sunday, June 24 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Co. Roscommon

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moynalty, Kells, Co Meath, on Friday, June 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen (nee Neary), brothers-in-law Christy and Frank, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Rooskey on Sunday from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. House private please.

Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne, Co. Longford / Dublin



Formely of Londis, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin. Saturday, June 24th, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the devoted care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his father Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Gerry, Padraig, Thomas (Annagh), John, Noel, Mel (New Jersey), sisters Cabrini Hackett (Carrigallen), Miriam Doyle (Gortermone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, his extended family and dear friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Remains reposing at his family’s residence today, Sunday, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm and on Monday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legga at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12:00pm followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice. c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.