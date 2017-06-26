Leitrim deaths - June 26, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brian Donohoe, Annagh, Moyne, Longford / Dublin



Formely of Londis, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, Dublin. Saturday, June 24, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and in the devoted care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his father Tom. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Gerry, Padraig, Thomas (Annagh), John, Noel, Mel (New Jersey), sisters Cabrini Hackett (Carrigallen), Miriam Doyle (Gortermone), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, his extended family and dear friends. Remains reposing at his family’s residence on Monday from 2pm to 5pm with removal to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Legga at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice. c/o Peter Dillon Funeral Director or any family member.

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Co. Roscommon

Hugh Clarke, Rooskey Village, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moynalty, Kells, Co Meath, on Friday, June 23, 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Kathleen (nee Neary), brothers-in-law Christy and Frank, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace. Removal on Monday to the Church of Our Lady Mount Carmel, Rooskey for funeral mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilglass new cemetery. House private please.

James (Jimmy) McGowan, Callow, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon



June 25, 2017 (Peacefully) at his home; James (Jimmy). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Teresa, son Seamus, daughter Caitriona (Kane), brother Peter (USA), grandchildren, son-in-law Rolf, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Tuesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Bridget's Church, Breedogue, arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilnamanagh Cemetery.



May they all rest in peace.

