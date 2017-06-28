Leitrim deaths - June 28, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Baby Lucy McDermott, Drumharriff North, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Baby Lucy McDermot, born 6th February 2017. Precious daughter of Cara and Tom, little sister to Shannon, Emma and Ryan. While our time with Lucy was short she has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. She will be missed but never forgotten by her heartbroken parents, sisters and brother, grandparents Anne and Sean Óg Mc Donnell, Annahale, Dundalk Road, Castleblayney and Catherine Mc Dermott, Brockagh Lower, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, her aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. "Sleep Well Our Precious Angel". Mass of the Angels on Thursday, 29th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Broomfield at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to CHC Ward Crumlin Hospital C/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. House Strictly Private by Request.



Cyril O'Neill, Swords, Co Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Swords, Co Dublin and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon - June 24, 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family at Beaumont Hospital, beloved husband of Margaret and devoted father of Rory, Tracy and Brian and loving grandfather of Sadhbh and Blake; sadly missed by his brother Hughie, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal on this morning, June 28 to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10am Mass followed by funeral to Swords Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to TLM (wearetlm.org).



Pauric McPartland, Brookfield House, Cherrybrook, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, children Harriet, Alaine, Damian and Aoife, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons in law Eamonn, Sean and Barry, sister Eileen Gallagher (Manorhamilton), brothers Des McPartland (Clondra, Longford) and Laurence McPartland (Manorhamilton), brothers in law Michael and Sean, sister in law Frances, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Removal to St Clare's Church Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 12 noon today, June 28 followed by Burial in Diffreen Cemetery, Glencar, Co Leitrim.

Margaret Comerford (née Nally), Tallaght, Co Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Comerford (nee Nally) Margaret, June 23, 2017, Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght and formerly of Boyle, Co Roscommon; suddenly at home. Beloved wife of Pat, loving mother of Jane, Emily, Patrick and the late baby Laura, beloved step-mother of Noel and loving sister of Brid, Susan, Anna, Kathleen, John and the late Robert. Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, step-son, mother-in-law Jeanne, grandchildren Claire, Caoimhe, Patrick, Oliver, Nicholas, Leo and Evan, sons-in-law Christian and Mark, daughters-in-law Sarah and Alison, sisters, brother, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A celebration of Margaret's life will take place today, June 28 at 3pm in Newland's Cross Temple followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Ireland (http//www.sbhi.ie/) Donation box at Newland's Cross Temple.



Peggie Whyte (née Sharkey), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Peacefully in the loving care of her family at her residence. Predeceased by her husband George and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Gerry, Kevin, daughters Carmel Crowe (Mohill), Olivia, Theresa Maloney (Mayo), Mary Geelan (Mohill) her brother James Sharkey, daughter-in-law Vilgilius, sons-in-law Patrick, James, Paddy, grandchildren, great grandchild, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass today, June 28 at 12pm with burial in local cemetery. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Irish Cancer Care Society.

James (Jimmy) McGowan, Callow, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon

June 25, 2017 (Peacefully) at his home; James (Jimmy). Deeply mourned by his loving wife Teresa, son Seamus, daughter Caitriona (Kane), brother Peter (USA), grandchildren, son-in-law Rolf, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection today, June 28 at 12 noon in St. Bridget's Church, Breedogue followed by interment in Kilnamanagh Cemetery.

Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh



Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Monday 26 June 2017, peacefully, brother of John Francis and Rosina. Remains will be reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive for 6.00pm at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.