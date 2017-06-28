Leitrim deaths - June 28, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Baby Lucy McDermott, Drumharriff North, Broomfield, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Baby Lucy McDermot, born 6th February 2017. Precious daughter of Cara and Tom, little sister to Shannon, Emma and Ryan. While our time with Lucy was short she has left an indelible mark forever on our hearts. She will be missed but never forgotten by her heartbroken parents, sisters and brother, grandparents Anne and Sean Óg Mc Donnell, Annahale, Dundalk Road, Castleblayney and Catherine Mc Dermott, Brockagh Lower, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, her aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends. "Sleep Well Our Precious Angel". Mass of the Angels on Thursday, 29th June, in St. Patrick's Church, Broomfield at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to CHC Ward Crumlin Hospital C/o Wards Funeral Home or by donation box. House Strictly Private by Request.

Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

Eddie McGurn, Derrycree, Derrylin, Monday 26 June 2017, peacefully, brother of John Francis and Rosina. Remains will be reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm to arrive for 6pm at St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.