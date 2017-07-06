Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area.

Gillian Conboy (née Courtney), Lisdadnan, Mohill, Co Leitrim

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon or any family member. House private at all other times please. One way traffic system will be in operation. Entrance only from Ballinamore Rd and exit by Convent Lane.



Maeve Noble (née Kennedy), Churchtown, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Beloved wife of the late Pasco and loving mother of Bryan, devoted Nanny of Laura, Ciara and Rachel. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Gemma, sister-in-law Bernie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal this morning, Thursday 6th to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross.

Johnnie Coughlin, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Johnnie Coughlin, late of Ardfarnan, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arriving at Saint Joseph's Church, The Rock, on Thursday 6th for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the adjointing cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, Sligo, care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to the family of the morning of the funeral, please.

Andrew O'Regan, Gort, Galway / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon



Formerly of Mountdelvin, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Bridget. Daughters Kathleen, Noreen, Attracta and Martina. Sons In-law Ultan and Jim. Grandchildren Ian, Grant, Yvonne, Victoria, Alecia, Conor and Cúán. Sisters In-law, Brothers In-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends. Reposing at Monahans Funeral Home, Gort Friday evening, July 7 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Saint Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 8 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre or The Irish Kidney Association.

Rita Garvin (née Murray) Ardmore Drive, Beaumont, Dublin / Gurteen, Co Sligo



Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter Caroline, sons Brian & Daire, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Méabh, Anna, Seán & Sophie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her family home this morning, Thursday 6th to Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Beaumont arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Glasnevin Cemetery.