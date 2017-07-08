Leitrim deaths, Saturday, July 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Ita Caffrey (née McHugh), Dublin / Co Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of Elm Green Nursing Home, Castleknock, relic of the late Ned, loving and much loved mother to Rosemary, Bill, Meave, Edward, Seamus, Gerard, Paul, Richard and Aileen; sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Removal this Saturday morning to St. Canices Church, Finglas Village arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Odin’s Wood Day Care Centre.



Ita Beirne (née Reynolds), Ballymurray, Roscommon / Elphin, Co Roscommon

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and the recently deceased Sadie and sister of the late Pat. Ita will be very sadly missed by her devoted husband Seamus, daughters Fiona, Sinéad, Gráinne and Eilish, sons Alan and Ronan, grandchildren, sisters Mae, Kathleen and Bertilla, brothers Michael, Harry, Jimmy, Coman, John and Gerard, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Removal this Saturday to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, July 5. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place on Monday 11th at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Andrew O'Regan, Gort, Galway / Cloonfad, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Mountdelvin, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by his loving Wife Bridget. Daughters Kathleen, Noreen, Attracta and Martina. Sons In-law Ultan and Jim. Grandchildren Ian, Grant, Yvonne, Victoria, Alecia, Conor and Cúán. Sisters In-law, Brothers In-law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours and Friends. Funeral mass this Saturday, July 8 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support Centre or The Irish Kidney Association.

Teresa O'Rourke (née Smith), Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Teresa O'Rourke (nee Smith) Kilnavart Ballyconnell Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Beloved wife of Phelim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Phelim, son Thomas Francis, daughter Coriana, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Patrick & Caitlin, sisters Moira O'Rourke, Eileen Bohan, Bernadette Humphrey, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at her residence today, Saturday 8th from 11am -4pm. Family time only at all other times. Remains arriving at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart this evening at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, July 9 at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to pallative care, Cavan General Hospital.

Greg (Greggy) Innes, 23 Drumacrin Avenue, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Beloved son of the late Gregory and Winnie Innes, loving brother of the late Trina and uncle of the late Caitlin and Carla. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Tommy (Grace), sisters Amanda (Wayne), Patricia (Declan) and Charlene (John), his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at the residence of his sister Amanda, 41 Silverhill, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there this Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Mattie Feeney, Conray, Glencar, Co Leitrim



Drumnacross and late of Conray, Glencar Co Leitrim. Removal this Saturday morning to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.