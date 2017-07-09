Leitrim deaths, Sunday, July 9, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, July 5. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place on Monday 11th at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Teresa O'Rourke (née Smith), Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Teresa O'Rourke (nee Smith) Kilnavart Ballyconnell Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Beloved wife of Phelim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Phelim, son Thomas Francis, daughter Coriana, son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Patrick & Caitlin, sisters Moira O'Rourke, Eileen Bohan, Bernadette Humphrey, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral mass on Sunday, July 9 at 9.30am in St Patrick's church, Kilnavart. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to pallative care, Cavan General Hospital.

Francis Dunleavy,East Rock, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal / Sligo Town, Co Sligo



Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary this Sunday morning from 8.30am with removal at 9.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Shiel Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Terence Owens, 5 Loughtee Drive, Ballyhaise, Cavan / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh



Terence (Ted / Terry), formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Saturday July 8th, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Paul, daughters Caroline and Jane, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4-9pm and on Monday 10th from 3-9pm. Removal Tuesday 11th to St Mary’s Church Ballyhaise to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in St Naile’s New Cemetery, Kinawley.

Robert (Bob) McCrea,2 Melvin Court, Kinlough, Co Leitrim



At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Removal to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra, today Sunday, for 2pm funeral service. Private cremation at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan on Sunday at 5pm. House private, please. No flowers, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo.





