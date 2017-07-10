Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 10, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence 'Terry' Slark, Boley, Garadice, Bawnboy, Co Cavan

Formerly of New Haw Addlestone, Surrey, England. Suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital, Dublin on Wednesday, July 5. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Graham, daughter Sarah, grandson Harry, sister Sally Ann, relatives and friends. Cremation will take place today, Monday 11th at 12.30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers.

Terence Owens, 5 Loughtee Drive, Ballyhaise, Cavan / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh

Terence (Ted / Terry), formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Saturday July 8th, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Paul, daughters Caroline and Jane, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4-9pm and on Monday 10th from 3-9pm. Removal Tuesday 11th to St Mary’s Church Ballyhaise to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in St Naile’s New Cemetery, Kinawley.

Eileen Hughes (née Ward) Leitrim, Ballinalee, Longford / Annaduff, Co Leitrim



Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Donal, brothers PJ and Brendan. Peacefully in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen will be sadly missed by her daughters Helen Browne (Dring) and Brenda Hughes (USA), son Joe (Aughnacliffe), sons-in-law Robert and Jose, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren Tom, Pat, Aileen, Cormac, Fionola, Eoghan, Isabel, Daniel, Kyle and Ryan, brothers Mike (Longford) and Tony (Annaduff), sister-in-law Marie, Eileen (Longford), Eileen (Carrigallen), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Eileen's remains will be reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown this evening, Monday from 6-8pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery.