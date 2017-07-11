Leitrim deaths, Tuesday, July 11, 2017

he following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence Owens, 5 Loughtee Drive, Ballyhaise, Cavan / Kinawley, Co Fermanagh

Terence (Ted / Terry), formerly Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. Saturday July 8th, peacefully at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, son Paul, daughters Caroline and Jane, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday 11th to St Mary’s Church Ballyhaise to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in St Naile’s New Cemetery, Kinawley.



Eileen Hughes (née Ward) Leitrim, Ballinalee, Longford / Annaduff, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Donal, brothers PJ and Brendan. Peacefully in the Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen will be sadly missed by her daughters Helen Browne (Dring) and Brenda Hughes (USA), son Joe (Aughnacliffe), sons-in-law Robert and Jose, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren Tom, Pat, Aileen, Cormac, Fionola, Eoghan, Isabel, Daniel, Kyle and Ryan, brothers Mike (Longford) and Tony (Annaduff), sister-in-law Marie, Eileen (Longford), Eileen (Carrigallen), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday 11 at 1pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee with burial afterwards in Clonbroney Cemetery.

Sister Fidelma Tighe, Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Arva, Co Cavan



Sister Fidelma Tighe – Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Cavan. Formerly Arva, Co. Cavan and South Africa. Sunday July 9th 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by her brothers Louis, George and John. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Evelyn, Anne, Fidelma, Deirdre and Gemma, nephews Joseph and Jim, her Holy Rosary Sisters, all her relatives and friends. Requiem Mass today, Tuesday 11 in the Cathedral of Saints Patrick & Felim, Cavan at 11am followed by burial in Cullies Cemetery.

Lizzie Beirne, Derrinkeher McDonald, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Pat Beirne (Castleplunkett). Sadly missed by her sons Gary, Gerald, Noel and Barry, sisters Maura Cull and Eileen Gaynor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Chapel today Tuesday 11th from 4.15pm till 6pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 12th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Mary Cuddy, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Sr. Mary Cuddy, Convent of Mercy, Boyle and Oran, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sisters Brigid, Geraldine and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, her Mercy Community Western Province, and her many friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 12th from 4.30 to 6.30, removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday 13th at 11 am, burial afterwards in Convent of Mercy Plot in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Maureen Mc Donnell (née O Connor), Grallaghbeg, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Peaacefully at Sligo General Hospital, predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Noreen. Sadly missed by her sons John, Tommy and Rorry, daughters Maura and Helen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today Tuesday 11 from 5 -9pm. House private thereafter. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Wednesday morning, July 12 for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kiltimagh Cemetery, Co. Mayo.



