Leitrim deaths, Wednesday, July 12

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Lizzie Beirne, Derrinkeher McDonald, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband Pat Beirne (Castleplunkett). Sadly missed by her sons Gary, Gerald, Noel and Barry, sisters Maura Cull and Eileen Gaynor, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 12th at 11am in St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sr. Mary Cuddy, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Sr. Mary Cuddy, Convent of Mercy, Boyle and Oran, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sisters Brigid, Geraldine and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, her Mercy Community Western Province, and her many friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Wednesday 12th from 4.30 to 6.30, removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 7 pm. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday 13th at 11 am, burial afterwards in Convent of Mercy Plot in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Maureen Mc Donnell (née O Connor), Grallaghbeg, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Peaacefully at Sligo General Hospital, predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Noreen. Sadly missed by her sons John, Tommy and Rorry, daughters Maura and Helen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Kathleen, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Wednesday morning, July 12 for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kiltimagh Cemetery, Co. Mayo.

James (Seamie) Mc Grath, Ballymore, Boyle, Co Roscommon



James (Seamie). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son James, daughters Rosemary and Bernadette, brother John, sisters Mai and Aggie, sisters-in-law Bridget and Bridie, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law John, grandchildren Aidan, Una and David, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Remains will be reposing today, Wednesday 12th in Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle from 7pm until 8.30pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 13th at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Cemetery.