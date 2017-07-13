Leitrim deaths, Thursday, July 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sr. Mary Cuddy, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Sr. Mary Cuddy, Convent of Mercy, Boyle and Oran, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sisters Brigid, Geraldine and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family, her Mercy Community Western Province, and her many friends. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday 13th at 11 am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards in Convent of Mercy Plot in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

James (Seamie) Mc Grath, Ballymore, Boyle, Co Roscommon

James (Seamie). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son James, daughters Rosemary and Bernadette, brother John, sisters Mai and Aggie, sisters-in-law Bridget and Bridie, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, son-in-law John, grandchildren Aidan, Una and David, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 13th at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Cemetery.

James Rooney, Difreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at his home. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6pm on Friday 14th with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Saturday 15th in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly in London. Beloved son of Alice and the late Andy Joe McGowan. Funeral arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Friday morning July 14 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a Charity of your choice. House Strictly Private Please. Any enquiries to Gilmartin Undertakers, 0862376372.