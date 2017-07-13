Leitrim deaths - evening update July 13, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James Rooney, Difreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

James Rooney, Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim and formerly of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at his home. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim from 6pm on Friday 14th with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Saturday 15th in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Michael McGowan, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly in London. Beloved son of Alice and the late Andy Joe McGowan. Funeral arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough on Friday morning July 14 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to a Charity of your choice. House Strictly Private Please. Any enquiries to Gilmartin Undertakers, 0862376372.