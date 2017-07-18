Leitrim deaths, Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Thomas (Tommie) McGoldrick, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Thomas (Tommie) McGoldrick, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, formerly of Ardvoley, Dromahair. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday 18th at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Killavoggy, Dromahair, followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private please.

Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co. Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, Sunday, July 16th, 2017 (suddenly) at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar aged 32 years, darling daughter of Percy and Carmel and dear sister of Peter, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, Peters partner Fiona, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Reposing at Leavey’s Funeral Home, Scramogue Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Cecilia' Church, Curraghroe followed by burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House private please.

John Kelly, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

John Kelly, Woodside, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and late of Saint Bridget's Terrace and Harbour Row, Longford Town and Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Co. Longford, on Friday, July 14th, suddenly at his home at Newtownforbes. Husband of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2 -10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning 19th to Saint Dominic's Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary McKenna, Cashel, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Mary McKenna, Cashel, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, July 16, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael McKenna and mother of the late P.J. McKenna. Deeply regretted by her daughters Maura, Tottie (Kathleen) and Bernadette, son in law Conal, grandsons in law David and Keith, grandchildren John, Avril, Nicola, Keith, Elaine, Darren, Shane and great grandchildren Jordon, Jared Caleb, Cara and Allie. R.I.P. Removal today, Tuesday 19th to St. Brigid's Church, Killargue for Mass of the Resurrection at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Killargue New cemetery.

Kitty Murphy (née Watters), Greenhills, Dublin / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Kitty Murphy (nee Watters), Greenhills and late of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Ex Civil Servant, on 13th July 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends at home. Beloved wife of the late Noel and loving mother of Angela and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving children, daughter-in-law Panagiota, grandchildren Eva, Kate and Christina, brother Bernard, Tommy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday 19th at 10am in Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to the Animal Centre.

Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Lancing, Worthing, England and formerly of Meelroe, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Kate and father John, Francis is lovingly remembered by his siblings John Joe, Kathleen and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Gurteen on Tuesday evening at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. May Francis's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Eddie McGettrick, Cluid, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Eddie McGettrick Cluid, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, 16 July 2017. Peacefully, at the Community Nursing Unit Ballymote. Funeral Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymote on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery.

Martin (Marty) McMorrow, Carrickanuroo, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim

Reposing at his home at Fivemilebourne, from 4-10pm on Tuesday July 18th. Home private at all other times please. Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm on Wednesday July 19th in Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor. Burial follows in the adjoining Cemetery.

Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Brennan, Roseleen (Rosalyn) (Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co.Leitrim) – 16th July, 2017 (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of David, Richard, Marcus and Patricia; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, her eleven grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Road, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin today, Tuesday 18th between 6-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 19th in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Mary Brennan (née Comer), Rosendale, Newtown, Cloonfad, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Mary Brennan (nee Comer), Rosendale, Newtown, Cloonfad, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cashel, Glenamaddy, Co. Galway. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Reposing at Cloonfad Community Centre from 4pm - 8pm on Wednesday evening, July 19. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday, July 20. Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery. House strictly private by request of the family on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Gaynor's Funeral Directors.