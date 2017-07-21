Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, July 21, 2017



The following local deaths have occurred:

Adedemola Adetosoye, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Adedemola Adetosoye , No. 8 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Thursday, July 18, 2017, tragically following an accident. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, father Adekunle, brothers Victor and Aaron, sisters Mercy and Sharon, extended family and a host of good friends. Rest In Peace. Removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford this Friday evening, July 21 arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 22nd at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co. Cavan

Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co. Cavan on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Deirdre, Geraldine, Carmel, Sinead, Áine and Angela, sister Maura Keavney (Cavan), brothers-in-law Mel Keavney and P.J. Masterson, sons-in-law Matt, Dara, Lionel and David. Granddad of Shane, Damien, Lauren and Emily.

Reposing at his residence today Friday, 21stfrom 2-8pm. Family time on Saturday morning. Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital c/o Tom Brady Undertaker, Arva or any family member.

Rose McLaughlin (née Maguire), Cloghore, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Reposing at the family home from 10am today, Friday 21st until 10pm. Arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday 22nd for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Irish Alzheimers Society or The Rock Nursing Unit c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.