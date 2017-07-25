Leitrim deaths - July 25, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anna Fleming (née Dalton), Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim / Clonalvy, Co Meath



Anna Fleming (Nee Dalton) Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Clonalvy, Co Meath, Monday, July 24, suddenly at her home. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Maureen, Thomas, Stephen and Ian. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucy, Aaron, Connor and Katie, daughters in law, son in law, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends Rest In Peace. Reposing at her home today, Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Brigids Church Drumcong for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in new cemetery Drumcong. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Lena MacHale (née Ferguson) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Mac Hale (nee Ferguson) Lena, July 24, 2017, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and late of Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. After a long illness, bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Deeply mourned by her loving husband John, daughters Joan, Tania and her son Eoin, son’s in-law Brian and Paddy, grandchildren John, Martha and Pixie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary (Maidie), sisters Gretta, Josie, Janie, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. (Predeceased by her sister Dympna and father Patrick). Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 6pm today, Tuesday, July 25. House private from 6pm with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Wednesday, July 26 followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.



Molly McAllister, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Molly McAllister (née Connolly), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home, on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh. She will be sadly missed by her husband, John, her daughters Maureen and Fiona and her son Seán, her brother John Connolly, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Helena, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ysobel, Romy, Eppie, Georgia, Sam, Elisa, Lochlainn and Iarfhlaith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home this morning (Tuesday), arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private, please.



James (Jim) Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

James (Jim) Muldoon, Corrabarrick, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim, Sunday July 23rd 2017, peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by his brothers Micháel, Sligo, Thomas, Canada, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 12 noon today, Tuesday, followed by interment in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

May they rest in peace.