Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, July 26, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Morris (née Noone), Cartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Lucan, Co Dublin

Peacefully at Palliative Care, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tim and son Michael. Treasured mother of daughters Breege (Lucan) and Hanora Murphy (Ballinrobe) and son Joe (Elphin), dear grandmother to Emer, Brona and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Timothy and sister Phyllis (Beirne), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Thursday from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice or Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.



Anna Fleming (née Dalton), Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim / Clonalvy, Co Meath

Anna Fleming (Nee Dalton) Proughlish, Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Clonalvy, Co Meath, Monday, July 24, suddenly at her home. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Maureen, Thomas, Stephen and Ian. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Lucy, Aaron, Connor and Katie, daughters in law, son in law, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends Rest In Peace. Removal this morning, Wednesday 26th to St Brigids Church Drumcong for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in new cemetery Drumcong. House private on Wednesday morning please.



Lena MacHale (née Ferguson) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Ballinasloe, Co Galway

Mac Hale (nee Ferguson) Lena, July 24, 2017, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and late of Ramore, Killimor, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. After a long illness, bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by her loving family at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Deeply mourned by her loving husband John, daughters Joan, Tania and her son Eoin, son’s in-law Brian and Paddy, grandchildren John, Martha and Pixie. Sadly missed by her mother Mary (Maidie), sisters Gretta, Josie, Janie, Nora and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends. (Predeceased by her sister Dympna and father Patrick). Requiem Mass at 1pm today, Wednesday, July 26 in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Michael James (Jimmy) Knox, Blackrock, Dublin / Belleek, Co Fermanagh



Knox, Michael James (Jimmy), (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh), July 18, 2017, (very peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Belmont House Nursing Home, Stillorgan. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 27 at 10am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice.

Mary McGee (née O'Gorman) The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh



Mary McGee Nee O'Gorman, The Cottage, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, July 24th peacefully at S.W.A.H., Enniskillen. Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from 10am until 10pm Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St John the Baptist Church, Toura followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund S.W.A.H. c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. House private on Thursday morning.