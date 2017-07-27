Leitrim deaths - July 27, 2017 - evening update

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Peggy Morris (née Noone), Cartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon / Lucan, Co Dublin

Peacefully at Palliative Care, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Tim and son Michael. Treasured mother of daughters Breege (Lucan) and Hanora Murphy (Ballinrobe) and son Joe (Elphin), dear grandmother to Emer, Brona and Tadhg, daughter-in-law Liz, son-in-law Timothy and sister Phyllis (Beirne), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin today, Thursday, from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Elphin. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice or Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

May she rest in peace



