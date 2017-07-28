Leitrim deaths - July 28, 2017 - evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Eames (née Bradley), Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Kathleen Eames (nee Bradley), Manorhamilton, peacefully, in the most loving and caring surrounds of Arus Breffni Nursing Home, Manorhamilton. Reposing at Arus Breffni this evening from 6.30pm to 7.45pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pamela Linney, Carroward, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon



At UCHG, peacefully. She will be sadly missed by her husband Edward, daughters Jane and Julia, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 29, in St. Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they rest in peace.