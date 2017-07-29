Leitrim deaths - July 29, 2017 - evening update

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim deaths

Leitrim obituaries

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area: 

John McGarrigale, Knockaraven, Garrison, Co Fermanagh

At The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains arriving at Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Sunday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary Queen of Peace Church Renovation Fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director or any family member. House strictly private please

 
May he rest in peace.