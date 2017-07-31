Leitrim deaths - evening update, Monday, July 31, 2017

Margaret O'Connor (née McGarry) Kilcock, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Bobby, son Joseph, brother Michael, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sisters-in-law Mags and Margaret, uncles, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, her great friends Mary and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret spent her last years in the Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, where she will be dearly missed by her carers and many friends. Reposing at her residence in Kilmore on Monday, July 31, from 4pm-8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church Dangan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sacred Heart Home, Roscommon, c/o Dermot Foley, Foley’s Funeral Directors, Kilmore. (House private on Tuesday morning please.)