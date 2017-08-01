Leitrim deaths - evening update August 1, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Harry Bushell, Clooneenhartland, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at U.C.H.G. Beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Siobhan and Nigel and adored grandad of Jason, Jessica, Niamh and Darragh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Olivia, brother Jack [Dunmore], sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, August 1, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday, August 2, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.