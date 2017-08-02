Leitrim deaths - August 2, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady) Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford



Peacefully, wife of the late P. at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr. Paddy Breslin, sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday, from 3pm to 9pm and Thursday from 12pm until 3pm with family time thereafter. Followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish to arrive at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12pm with burial in local cemetery.

Sinead Ayres (nee Moloney) 25 Lawn Park, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, July 31st 2017 surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff in I.C.U. University Hospital Sligo, Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, darling children Kenzie and Natalia, heartbroken mother Ann and sister Aoife, brothers-in-law, sister-in-aw, nieces, nephews, and extended family circle. Reposing at the home of Thomas Ayres, 55 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon from 11am today, Wednesday until 10pm arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Thursday morning for 11am Mass of the Resurrection followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if so desired, to ICU Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. Family time on Thursday morning.

Robert Henry Armstrong, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Arva, Co Cavan



Armstrong, Robery Henry, Gartinardress, Cornafean, Co. Cavan who died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Tuesday 1st August 2017, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and dear father of Jacqueline, Derek, Neville and Austin. Remembered with love by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Ruby and Anna, brother Alfred, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Resting at the family home today, Wednesday, from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving Gartinardress on Thursday at 1.45pm arriving at Kilmore Cathedral at 2.30pm for Funeral service, followed by burial in Kilmore Parish Graveyard. Donations, if desired, to Kilmore Cathedral Restoration Fund c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.Owing to the death of the Late Mr. Robert Henry Armstrong the premises of C A Hire, Virginia will remain closed on Thursday 3rd August.

Harry Bushell, Clooneenhartland, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at U.C.H.G. Beloved husband of Sarah and much loved father of Siobhan and Nigel and adored grandad of Jason, Jessica, Niamh and Darragh. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Olivia, brother Jack [Dunmore], sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal today, Wednesday, August 2, to Strokestown Parish Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.