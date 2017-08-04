Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 4, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford / Dowra, Co Leitrim

Gabbett nee McHugh, Wexford and Leitrim, August 2, 2017 at Wexford General Hospital, Margaret, Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy and formerly Coolegraine, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Irene, Joseph, Kevin, Colleen and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home from 4pm until 9pm today Friday with removal at 11.40am on Saturday morning, August 5 to St Laurence's Church, Glynn for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitechurch Cemetery.



Teresa (Terry) Bambrick (née Caslin), Abbey View, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

Bambrick (née Caslin) (Abbey View, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon) August 2nd, 2017 (Peacefully) at The Oakwood Nursing Home, in her 94th year; Teresa (Terry). Deeply mourned by her loving husband Tony, sister Phila, brother-in-law Anthony, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal tioday, Friday 4th to St. Nathy's Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Franciscan Friary, Merchants Quay, Dublin c/o Sharkey Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Prunty (née Mulleady) Dooroc, Drumlish, Co Longford

Peacefully, wife of the late P. at Mullingar General Hospital in her 95th year, in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff, Mullingar General Hospital, Dr Hillary Cronin, Dr. Paddy Breslin, sadly missed by her sons John P. (Clane), John Mulleady (Leeds), Petie (Cloonaugh), Michael (Birmingham), James (Castleknock), Kevin (Dooroc), Ciaran (Castleknock) and daughters Maureen O'Reilly (Knocklyon), Kathleen Farrell (Moydow), Brigid O'Toole (Cloonellan), Elley Brady (Cloonellan), Rita (Dooroc), brother (Nealie), sisters-in-law Kate Ann and Bridgie, 35 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 4 at 12pm in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial in local cemetery.

Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Suddenly at her residence. Reposing today, Friday 4th from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only. Donations to RNLI, Bundoran. Family time only on Saturday morning please.

Bridie McGrath (née Simpson) Killaraght, Sligo / Boyle, Co Roscommon



Bridie McGrath (nee Simpson) Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo and late of Belragh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, Wedenesday, 2nd of August 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Galway Clinic. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, her daughter Maura (Casey), her sons Francis, Sean, Padraig and Kevin, her sisters Teresa Moran (Elphin) and Mary Clarke (USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Reposing at the family home today, Friday, from 5pm untill 9pm. Removal on Satutrday morning to St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

May they all rest in peace.