Leitrim deaths, Saturday August 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret Gabbett (née McHugh), Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford / Dowra, Co Leitrim

Gabbett nee McHugh, Wexford and Leitrim, August 2, 2017 at Wexford General Hospital, Margaret, Ballinclay, Killurin, Enniscorthy and formerly Coolegraine, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Irene, Joseph, Kevin, Colleen and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Removal at 11.40am this Saturday morning, August 5 to St Laurence's Church, Glynn for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Whitechurch Cemetery.

Peggy Kerr, Bridget’s Terrace, Eastend, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Removal today, Saturday August 5 to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea at 11.30am to arrive for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only. Donations to RNLI, Bundoran. Family time only on Saturday morning please.

Bridie McGrath (née Simpson) Killaraght, Sligo / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Bridie McGrath (nee Simpson) Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Sligo and late of Belragh, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, Wedenesday, 2nd of August 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Galway Clinic. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, her daughter Maura (Casey), her sons Francis, Sean, Padraig and Kevin, her sisters Teresa Moran (Elphin) and Mary Clarke (USA), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Removal this morning, Satutrday August 5 to St. Attracta's Church, Killaraght for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely bourne surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London),Uncle PJ (Dublin), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday August 6 from 3pm with removal (Via Arva) at 6pm arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

Edward Cafferty, Castlefore, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim

Eldest son of the late John and Mary Cafferty and brother of the late Myra. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Ita, brothers John, Leo and Brendan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and all his many friends. RIP. Remains reposing at the residence of his sister Ita, Keshcarrigan, on Saturday 5th August from 5pm - 9pm. Funeral to arrive at St.Mary's Church Foxfield on Sunday morning, August 6 for 11.30 am. funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St.Mary's new cemetery Foxfield.

John Meehan, Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his sister Frances O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, brother-in-law Shane, nieces Olivia and Sheena, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Sunday 6th of August from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th in St Brigid's Church, Dangan, at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing home, Rooskey in her 91st year surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Edward and aunt of the recently deceased Mary Donohue (Kilmore). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Tom, nieces Anna Marie Murphy, Eileen Deehan (Kilglass), Liz Fletcher, cousins, relatives and neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence on Saturday August 5 from 2pm and also on Sunday, August 6 from 1pm - 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Kilglass Cemetery. House private from 5pm Sunday please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

May they rest in peace.