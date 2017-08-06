Deaths in Leitrim - evening update, August 6, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bernard Reynolds, Gulladoo, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital after a brief illness bravely bourne surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John (Longford Road, Drumlish), Thomas (Milton Keynes), sisters Suzanne and Margaret (London),Uncle PJ (Dublin), nephew, nieces, grand niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan today Sunday August 6 from 3pm with removal (Via Arva) at 6pm arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, August 7 at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, house private. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice c/o McGuckian Funeral Directors, Carrigallen or any family member.

John Meehan, Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his sister Frances O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, brother-in-law Shane, nieces Olivia and Sheena, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon today, Sunday August 6 from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th in St Brigid's Church, Dangan, at 12noon with burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Ursula Sherwin (née Murphy), Mullagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing home, Rooskey in her 91st year surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Edward and aunt of the recently deceased Mary Donohue (Kilmore). Sadly missed by her heartbroken son Tom, nieces Anna Marie Murphy, Eileen Deehan (Kilglass), Liz Fletcher, cousins, relatives and neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence otoday, Sunday, August 6 until 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilglass, arriving at 7pm. Funeral mass on Monday, August 7 at 12 noon, burial afterwards to Kilglass Cemetery. House private from 5pm Sunday please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Residents Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta Kilglass, Co Roscommon.

Kathleen Bohan (née Mc Kiernan), Augharan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at her home in her 94th year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paul and son Martin. Loving mother of Dympna, Pauline, Desmond, Paul, Frank, Marie, Genevieve, Mickey, Damien, Anne and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Loretta, brother Ned, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home today Sunday, August 6 until 5pm. House private at all other times. Removal from her residence to St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas to arrive at 8pm. Funeral mass on Monday 7th August at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the NCBI.

May they rest in peace.