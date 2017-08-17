Thursday's death notices - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Josephine Gilligan (née Kerrigan), Rathgar, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim



Mary Josephine Gilligan (née Kerrigan), Rathgar and formerly of Manorhamilton Co. Leitrim on Thursday, August 17th, 2017 (peacefully) in the Mater Private Hospital. Loving wife of Desmond. Sadly missed by her sons John, Desmond, Joseph and Martin, daughters Mary, Catherine and Brigid, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Friday, 18th August 2017, at Fanagan's Funeral Home, 54 Aungier Street from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, prayers at 6.00 pm. Removal Saturday morning to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar, arriving for 11.30 am Funeral Mass followed by burial at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph's Young Priest Society.

Kelly Rooney Leonard, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim



Kelly Rooney Davey, DelRay Beech, Florida, formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on Monday, 14th August, suddenly in Florida. Greatly missed by her loving mother Jacqui, father David, stepfather Eamonn, brothers Kevin and James Peter. Also aunties, uncles cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only. Donations to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Maura King, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Maura King (née Shiel), Ballyoughter House, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, August 17th, 2017, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother of Eleanor (Keaveney), Sheelagh (Golden), Michael, Eric and Maura (Kelly). Very sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Regina, sons-in-law John, Sean and Vincent, nephews, nieces, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballyoughter on Friday, August 18th, from 2pm until Saturday, August 19th at 4pm. Family time from 4pm, with removal at 5.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm. Burial in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Eamon Doherty, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, 16th August, 2017, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired staff member of McCafferty's Quarry, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon with interment in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.



William (Bill) Lee, Glencar, Co Leitrim / Terenure, Co Dublin

William (Bill) Lee, Terenure, Dublin and late of Carrickeeney, Glencar, Co. Leitrim (ex Garda Siochana Kevin St). Peacefully at St James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents and brother Jim; sadly missed by his brother Joe, sisters Ann and Mary his brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St James' Hospital Mortuary, Thursday morning from 11am until 12 noon and thereafter at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St. Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killenora Cemetery.

Bridie Reynolds - Liverpool, England

Bridie Reynolds (nee McNulty), Tramway Road, Aigburth, Liverpool on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, peacefully, at a Liverpool nursing home, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Steve Reynolds, formerly of Lisduff, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, in 1991. Funeral will take place in Liverpool on Thursday, August 24th, with remembrance mass in Jamestown on Saturday, September 16th at 7pm. She is survived by her sister Christine Kelleher, Ballinamore, and nieces and nephew.

May they rest in peace.