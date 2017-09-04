Leitrim deaths - Monday, September 4 - Update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Rogers, Clontarf, Dublin / Drumlish, Co. Longford



Patrick (Paddy) Rogers late of Clontarf, Dublin and Drumlish, Co. Longford on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, beloved husband of Anna. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son Jimmy, daughters Kathryn and Ciara, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Emma, Aoife and Patrick, sister Mary-Rose (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace Reposing at his family home on tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately after Mass to Fingal Cemetery.

Josephine Cummins (née Maher), Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Elaine Keogh, Clontumpher, Ballinalee, Co. Longford on Tuesday 5th from 3 pm to 9 pm with prayers at 9 pm. Funeral Mass this Friday 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Secour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Margaret McGovern (née McKiernan), Mill Street, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, son Noel (Majella), daughters Caroline (Feally), Tina (Gerry), Anne (Thomas), Trish (Vincent), Paula (Seamus), Mary (Kevin), brother Packie Joe (Sheila), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Her remains are reposing at her late home from 4pm until 9pm today, Monday. House strictly private at all other times. Her remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar on Tuesday at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit Cavan General Hospital c/o Leydon's Funeral Directors.or donation box in Chapel.