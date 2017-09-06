Leitrim area deaths - Wednesday, September 6 - Update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Marie McDonagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Marie McDonagh, née Tumulty, London and Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Coolfore, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on August 24th 2017, peacefully, following a prolonged illness, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Peter, Stephen and Paul, daughters-in-law Tracy and Vicky and Stephen’s partner Sarah, grandchildren Michael, Summer, Holly and Lucy, brother Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Vera and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Boyle on Thursday evening, from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving 8 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Deirdre Durkin, Knockvicar, Co. Roscommon

Deirdre Durkin, née Conlon, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017, peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at University College Hospital, Galway. Beloved wife of Mickey and much loved mother of Fidelma and Michelle. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law Francis and Brendan, grandchildren Ellen and Michael, brother Donal, sisters Denise and Shelagh, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening from 4.00 o’clock until 7.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna on Thursday morning, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery. No flowers please. House private.

Josephine Cummins, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass this Friday 8th at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.