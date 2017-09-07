Leitrim deaths - Thursday, September 7 - Update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Keith O'Donnell, Killarney, Co. Kerry / Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Keith O'Donnell, Faha Glen, Faha, Killarney, Co. Kerry, formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Sunday, September 3, 2017, at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Sinéad and Eoin. Predeceased by his baby daughter Suzanne. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife, son, daughter, mother Maureen, brothers Niall and Brian, sisters Mary and Niamh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday 6th September from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Privacy is requested please outside of these times. Removal took place from his home to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry, today, Thursday, September 7, for Requiem Mass. Burial took pace afterwards at Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry and the Kerry Branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

Marie McDonagh, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Marie McDonagh, née Tumulty, London and Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Coolfore, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, on August 24th 2017, peacefully, following a prolonged illness, and surrounded by her devoted husband and family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Peter, Stephen and Paul, daughters-in-law Tracy and Vicky and Stephen’s partner Sarah, grandchildren Michael, Summer, Holly and Lucy, brother Jimmy, sisters Bernie, Vera and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Boyle today, Thursday evening, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Josephine Cummins, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Josephine Cummins, nee Maher, Woodview, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and formerly Golden, Co. Tipperary on Monday, September 4, peacefully, in her 85th year, at Mullingar General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, her brothers David, Tom, Chris and sisters Maureen, Eileen, Margaret. Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Elaine Keogh, Breda McCarthy and Annette Cronin. Her brothers Francis and Billy and sisters Renee and Breda. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass this Friday, September 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell, Nottingham, England with burial afterwards in Bulwell Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May they rest in peace.