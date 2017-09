Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 8 - Update

The following deaths have been reported in the Leitrim area:

Philip McGuinness, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Philip McGuinness, Carrowrevagh, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo. Reposing at his home today, Friday, September 8, from 3pm to 9pm. Removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Ballaghameehan on Saturday morning for 11am. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Rossinver New Cemetery. House private to family on Saturday morning please.

May he rest in peace.