Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, September 14 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim and surrounding areas.

Bernard Murray, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Bernard Murray, St. Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, September 13, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline and extended family.

Reposing at his home tomorrow (Friday) from four o’clock until eight o’clock and on (Saturday) from two o’clock until four o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at six o’clock.Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at twelve noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private from four o’clock on Saturday.

James Fallon, London / Geevagh, Co. Sligo

James Fallon, Ruislip, London and Westport, Co. Mayo, formerly Geevagh, Co. Sligo, on August 30th 2017, peacefully in London, predeceased by his father James and twin brother Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, sons Danny and Jamie, daughter Lucy and her partner James, grandchildren Lily and Freya, mother Aggie, brothers and sisters Maureen (Cooney), Michael, Kevin, Vinnie, Ann (Mohan), Thomas, Martin, Gerry and Kathleen (Fallon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday evening from 7.00 o’clock until 10.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Saturday morning, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.15 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

Ann Corrigan, 4 Cootehall Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary Teresa, her mother Chrissy, partner John, sister Josephine, brother John, son in-law Keith, grandson James, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, Friday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.