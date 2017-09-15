Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, September 15 - 2017 - updated

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim and surrounding areas.

Bernard Murray, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Bernard Murray, St. Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, September 13, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline and extended family.

Reposing at his home today (Friday) from four o’clock until eight o’clock and tomorrow (Saturday) from two o’clock until four o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at six o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at twelve noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private from four o’clock on Saturday.

Fr. Felim McGovern, The Presbytery, Farnham St., Cavan Town, Cavan / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Fr. Felim McGovern – The Presbytery, Farnham St., Cavan and formerly Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Wednesday, September 13th 2017, peacefully at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sister- in-law Phyllis, nephews Gerry, Phelim and Fergus, cousins, Bishop Leo O’Reilly, the Priests of the Diocese of Kilmore and the many people who became special friends during his Ministry.

Fr. Felim will be waked at the Presbytery, Farnham St., Cavan today, Friday from 12 noon, concluding at 4pm. Removal to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan later on Friday arriving at 6pm. Concelebrated Mass for the repose of his soul on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial at St. Mary’s Church, Upper Drumreilly (Via Carrigallen) arriving at 5pm approx.

James Fallon, London / Geevagh, Co. Sligo

James Fallon, Ruislip, London and Westport, Co. Mayo, formerly Geevagh, Co. Sligo, on August 30th 2017, peacefully in London, predeceased by his father James and twin brother Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, sons Danny and Jamie, daughter Lucy and her partner James, grandchildren Lily and Freya, mother Aggie, brothers and sisters Maureen (Cooney), Michael, Kevin, Vinnie, Ann (Mohan), Thomas, Martin, Gerry and Kathleen (Fallon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday evening from 7.00 o’clock until 10.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Saturday morning, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.15 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

Philip McGovern, Tullybrack, Corlough, Belturbet, Cavan / Saggart, Dublin

Philip McGovern, (Saggart, Co. Dublin and formerly Tullybrack, Corlough, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. September 13th 2017 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his relatives, friends and colleagues (Eurometals Ltd). Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Friday evening from 4.00 O’clock until 8.00 O’clock. Funeral will arrive on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Funeral Mass at 11.00 O’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Bill) Hussey, Bumlin, Strokestown, Roscommon / Glenamaddy, Galway

Hussey, (Bumlin, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and late of Glenamaddy, Co. Galway) September 12th 2017 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital in the wonderful care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Medical 3. William (Bill). Predeceased by his parents Martin and Norah, his sister Molly and brother Pakie. Bill is survived by his brothers Sonny (Grange, Four-Mile-House), John (Canada) and his sister Teresa (Canada), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral will arrive to St. Brigid's Church, Four-Mile-House, Friday morning at 9:45am for Mass of The Resurrection at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.