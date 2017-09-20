Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The following deaths have taken place:

Christina Hoban Carrigallen, Leitrim / Monivea, Galway

Christina Hoban (late of Monivea and London) September 19th 2017 at the residence of her brother, Vincent Hoban, Carrigallen, Co. Letrim. She will be sadly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Anne, Sr. Isabel and Patsy, her nieces, nephew, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing tomorrow, Wednesday at her brother’s residence from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Requiem mass on Thursday September 21, in St. Mary’s church, Carrigallen at 11 o’clock, followed by private burial in Monivea cemetery.

Mary Flynn, Castlelawn Heights, Galway City, Galway / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Patrick, John, Michael, Laurence and Cathal, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Church of the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue, Galway on Wednesday 20th September 20, from 3 pm with Removal at 5 pm to St. Mary's Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, to arrive at 8.30 pm. Funeral after 11 am Requiem Mass on Thursday September 21, to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at The Plunkett Home, Boyle, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, sadly missed by his daughters, Carmelita Caslin, Catherine Foster and Úna Killoran, grandchildren Clare, Liam, Kevin, Áine, Shane, Katie and Enda, brother Tommy (UK), sons-in-law Junior and Séamus, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia, Ava and Seán, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from the residence of his daughter Carmelita and son-in-law Junior on Thursday morning, September 21, arriving at Mary Immaculate Church, Aughrim for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Plunkett Home, Boyle and Elphin Day Care Centre, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon.

Paddy O'Rourke, formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim and Saskatchewan, Canada at The London Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday September 22, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.