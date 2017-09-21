Today's local deaths - Thursday, Sept 21 - UPDATE

The following deaths have taken place:

Grace Doonan, Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Grace Doonan, late of Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. Peacefully on Wednesday, 20th September 2017, in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Tony, Anita, Carmel, Tina and Monica.

Removal from her residence on Thursday, 21st September, at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Swanlinbar. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards to St. Naile's Cemetery, Kinawley. Deeply regretted by her family circle. House strictly private please.

George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Leitrim / Drung, Cavan

The death has occurred of George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drung, Co Cavan, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents George and Catherine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Irene, daughter; Catriona, sons; Noble and Emmet, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday (September 21). Funeral Service on Friday (September 22) at 2pm in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, Co Leitrim followed by committal in St James's Church of Ireland graveyard, Cloone. House private at all other times please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to ILFA (Irish Lung Fibrosis Association) or North West Hospice, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please adhere to the sign posted one way traffic system at the family home.

Paddy O'Rourke, Corraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim and Saskatchewan, Canada

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Corraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.