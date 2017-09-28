Local deaths - Thursday, September 28 - Update

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy Keaney, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip on September 23. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and loving father to Mairead, Conor, Cormac and Colin. Predeceased by his siblings Michael, Noreen and Conor. Reposing on Wednesday, September 27 at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal today, Thursday, September 28 to Terenure College Chapel arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards going to Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross.