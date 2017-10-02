Leitrim deaths - October 2, 2017 evening update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Nancy Towey (née Towey), Barnaboy, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon

October 1, 2017 (Peacefully) at her home, Nancy. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply mourned by her loving family, her sons Frank and Seán, daughters Anne (Dublin), Catherine (Dublin), Jean and Aisling (Dublin), her twin brother Jim (Limerick), thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Nancy will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Tuesday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.45pm to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Ballinamore/Ferbane

October 2, 2017, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly. She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Patricia will repose at her daughter Veronica's home in Gallen on Tuesday (October 3) from 4pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday (October 4) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (October 5) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreillopy Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.