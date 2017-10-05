Leitrim Deaths - October 5, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael McTernan Killeen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his residence today from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow, Thursday, from 6pm to 10pm. Please note a one-way system will be in place. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Friday in St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, Dromahair with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

James Milner Carhue, Bandon, Cork

On October 4th 2017 at Marymount Curraheen, following a short illness borne with great courage and surrounded by his loving family, James, dearly beloved husband of Sharon (nee Kennedy) and dear son of Maureen and the late Richard. Sadly missed by his loving wife, mother, brothers Michael and Richard, grandmother, sister-in-law Tricia, parents-in-law Kevin and Julie, brothers-in-law Daniel and Ronan, Richard's partner Elaine, Maureens partner Dan, nephews Luke and his Godson Harry, uncles, aunts, relatives and many many friends.

Lying in Repose at St. Patrick's Church, Bandon on Thursday evening from 6.30pm followed by prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. May James Rest in Peace.

Agnes O'Leary (née McGovern) Main Street, Ballygar, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

O’Leary (nee McGovern), Ballygar, Co. Galway and formerly Rantóg, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim, October 3rd, 2017, unexpectantly at her residence, Agnes, wife of the late Donal, dearly loved mother of Denis, Seamus, Mairead, Dan and Colm, sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar for Funeral Mass at 12 o’c with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (née MacGuire) Keenagh, Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon

Deirdre Mary Ingleson (nee MacGuire) passed away peacefully at her home in Keenagh, Co. Longford on Tuesday, 3rd October 2017. Formerly of The Glebe, Kilglass, Roosky, Co. Roscommon. Deeply missed by her sons and daughter; Ciaran, Colin, Giles, Howard and Lucy; brothers James and Constantine; sister Sheila; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thomond Lodge, Ballymahon from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, the 5th. Removal Friday morning to arrive at St. Dominic's Church, Keenagh for 11am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Cancer Research. House private.

Michael Fay, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

FAY, Coragh Lower, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 3rd October 2017, peacefully at Oak View Nursing Home, Michael, predeceased by his brother John and very deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda and family; sons Gabriel and Breen; daughters Michelle and Kate, brother Brian and sister Mary (Young), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,​ sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 10.30 o'c to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kildallon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland and Parkinson's Society of Ireland. House private please.

Roy Langley, Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon

Wednesday, October, 4th peacefully at his residence. Devoted and Loving husband of Eunice. Funeral Ceremony in Rooskey Community centre, Rooskey village on (Saturday, October 7) afternoon at two o’clock, followed by cremation in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan. No flowers please, donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice, c/o Tully’s Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, or any family member. House strictly private please.

Patricia Cooper (née Lyst), Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim / Ferbane, Co Offaly

October 2, 2017, peacefully at her daughter Veronica Healy's home at Gallen, Ferbane, Offaly. She was in her 96th year and is predeceased by her loving husband Eric and baby daughter Alison. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, Nigel, Roger, Veronica and Anthea, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning (October 5) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.