Leitrim Deaths - October 11, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Anthony (Tony) Galligan Sallaghan, Killeshandra, Cavan / Loughduff, Cavan

Anthony (Tony) Galligan, Sallaghan, Killeshandra, County Cavan and late of Ballytrust, Loughduff, Tuesday, 10th October, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Anthony (Tony), very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Sharon, son Brendan, brother Seamus, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Geraldine, adored grandchildren Leanne, Cian, Holly, Eoin, Ronan, Katie and Buddy Kim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, 11th October, from 4pm to 9pm. House private to family and friends at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.

Charlie McGovern, Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Cavan / Ballygawley, Sligo / Meath

Charlie McGovern, (Cha), Doonmackieever, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Martha (Mattie) and father of Terry (Glangevlin), Tommy (Ballygawley, Co. Sligo), P.J. (Glangevlin), Enda (Virginia), & Mairead (Meath). daughters-in-law Patricia, Martha and Joanne, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, relations and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence today Tuesday from 5pm - 10pm, Wednesday from 12 noon - 4pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. House is Private at all other times, Please.

Sr Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Sr Eva Horkan, Marist Convent, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and Charlestown, Co Mayo. Monday, October 9, 2017 at Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Predeceased by by her brother Collie and niece Colette. Deeply regretted by her brother Martin, niece and nephews, her Marist Community, extended family, neighbours, colleagues from the HSE, St. Patrick's Hospital and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm with burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery. Marist Convent private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only. If desired, donations in Sr. Eva's memory can be made to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gorvagh, Co Leitrim

Charlie Duignan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Drumreask, Gorvagh. Sunday, October 8, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, in his 92nd year. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Michael Moran Jnr, Ashwood, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, tragically on Thursday October 5, 2017. Beloved son of Retired Garda Mick Moran (formerly of Knockglass, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo) and the late Margaret Moran, loving brother of David and Maria, and grandson of the late Josie Moran (8 Abbeytown, Crossmolina). Deeply regretted by his loving father, brother, sister, sister-in-law Karen, his aunts Patricia Cawley (Rake St. Crossmolina) and Ann Goodwin (Ballina), neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home, "Ashwood", Kinlough, on Wednesday (October 11) from 2pm till 10pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.30pm.

Mary (Mamie) Farrell, (née Casey) Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Mary (Mamie) Farrell (nee casey), Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Monday 9th October 2017 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Patrick's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret and Geralyn, grandchildren Rebeccah, Lauren, Cian, Ria, Justin, Juliet and Michael, brother Micheal, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Wednesday evening from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick's Hospital.

Kathleen Freehill (née Donohoe), Terenure, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Freehill (nee Donohoe) Terenure, Dublin and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. October 9th 2017, peacefully in the exceptional care of the management & staff at Kiltipper wood care centre, 24 Kiltipper Rd, Bothernabreena, Dublin 24. Kathleen in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Benny, much loved mother of Mary, Ann Dixon & Micheal. Sadly missed by her grandchildren,great-grand-children, daughter-in-law Loretta, son-in-law Barry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Terenure for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballyconnell Cemetery, Cavan arriving at approximately 2:30pm. Family flowers only please.

John Joe Baxter, Greyfield, Keadue, Co Roscommon / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, predeceased by his mother Mary Bridget and brother Thomas. Peacefully at his home, following a prolonged illness, borne with great dignity and courage and in the tender care of his devoted family and the dedicated Mayo Roscommon Palliative Home Care Team. Sadly missed by his loving wife May (née Harte), sons Jonathan, Cathal, Christopher and Joseph , grandson Martin, Cathal’s fiancée Edel, father Tommy Baxter (Carrigallen) sisters Mary and Ann, aunt Ellie Maguire, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home until Removal Wednesday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B. V. M. Keadue,to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to any Cancer Charity of your choice.

Christopher (Chris) McGarry, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Dungarvan, Waterford

McGarry; Lowestoft, Suffolk and formerly of Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, 28th September 2017, peacefully, at James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth, Christopher (Chris), predeceased by his wife Ellen (nee Cowming), formerly of Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, parents Eileen and Tim, infant daughter Eileen, deeply mourned by his son Michael, daughters Kathleen and Christine, grandchildren Paul, Lee, Christopher, Danielle, Becky, Mark and Liam, great-grandson Grayson, daughter-in-law Maxine McGarry, sons-in-law Michael Conlan and Paul Bellamy, extended family and friends. Removal from The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, Co Waterford at 10.15am on Wednesday, October 11 to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.