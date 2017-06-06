€153,000 in dormant accounts funding for Leitrim projects
Deputy Tony McLoughlin
Just over €153,000 in Government funding has been made available for to four community initiatives in Co Leitrim this morning.
Deputy Tony McLoughlin told the Leitrim Observer that Minister Michael Ring has allocated monies from the Dormant Accounts Fund.
The successful applications were:
The Organic Centre Company Limited: Rossinver: €22,028
North Leitrim Glens Development Company: Manorhamilton: €29,537
Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre Company: Drumshanbo: €54,184
Leitrim Warmer Homes Company: Drumshanbo: €47,252
