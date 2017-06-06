€153,000 in dormant accounts funding for Leitrim projects

Just over €153,000 in Government funding has been made available for to four community initiatives in Co Leitrim this morning.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin told the Leitrim Observer that Minister Michael Ring has allocated monies from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The successful applications were:

The Organic Centre Company Limited: Rossinver: €22,028

North Leitrim Glens Development Company: Manorhamilton: €29,537

Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre Company: Drumshanbo: €54,184

Leitrim Warmer Homes Company: Drumshanbo: €47,252