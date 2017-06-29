Fun for all the family at Leitrim festival

If you are looking for some music, fun, art, fishing, dancing, laughter or raft building, well then get with The In Crowd and head for Drumshanbo because form July 2nd – July 8th that is where it’s all happening and it’s the only place to be….

The An Tóstal Festival kicks off on Sunday July 2nd with Farmyard in your Schoolyard from 3pm. There will be thrills and hopefully no spills from the Motorbike Stunt Show from 4pm.

The An Tóstal parade will take place at 5pm and then the official opening will be performed by the irrepressible Joanne O’Riardon. Our An Tóstal Colleen, Shae McManus will be crowned. Drumshanbo’s very own DJ DL will provide music throughout the day. At 7pm Paschal Brennan’s Joe Dolan Tribute Band will take to the stage to end the day on a high note. All of this takes place in the town centre.

Throughout the week there is An Tóstal Children’s Art Camp in Drumshanbo Vocational School. Session 1 is from 12pm-2pm and Session 2 is from 3pm-5pm.

This runs from Monday to Friday and booking is essential. Entry €5 per child daily and it is for children aged 6 years+. There will also be various workshops running during the week. Please check brochure for further details.

Monday 3rd July starts off with a sailing workshop at the Lough Allen Centre, 5-a-side soccer on the astro turf and then Bingo in the Mayflower Community Centre with an extra jackpot of €500 on the night. There will also be a pottery class with Ross Cochrane in the Vocational School from 7pm-9pm.

On the evening of Tuesday 4th July, we have a fishing workshop from 6.30pm at the Lough Allen Centre. If you are more into watching cute fish with attitude than catching them, we have a free cinema evening in the Lough Allen Hotel with ‘Finding Dory’ on the big screen at 7pm. If the mammies would like some Sparkle and Shine, that night Sarah Egan is doing a make-up demonstration in the Vocational School from 7pm-9pm.

Wednesday evening 5th July continues with the sailing workshop and 5-a-side soccer. We also have a pastels class from 7pm-9pm with Colleen Quinn.

On Wednesday night, we have a treat in store for you. Adrian Martin, TV3 Chef, is putting on a cookery demonstration in the Lough Allen Hotel and on the night, there will be food tasting of local products. Admission is €10 at the door and doors open at 8pm.

Thursday 6th July, we have a fishing workshop at the Lough Allen Centre from 6.30pm-9.30pm. We will have a class in decorative wreath making using paper and also driftwood by Katryn Cunningham in the Vocational School from 7pm-9pm. This is for ages 10+

Friday 7th July continues with an oil painting class by Eamon Dowdican in the Vocational School from 11am-2pm. This is for adults only. The sailing workshop and the soccer final take place Friday evening and then at 9.30pm in Berry’s Tavern, High Street, we have the hilarious and hypnotising Adrian Knight. Tickets available on the door.

Saturday 8th July starts off from 12pm with an activity day at the Lough Allen Centre with fantastic family fun and activities for everyone including raft building and racing, canoeing, kayaking and sailing on the lake, stand up paddle boarding, bouncy castles, sumo wrestling and you can meet Nanu the robot. All of this for only €3 per person.

There will also be a chance for you to show off your prized pooch with our fun dog show. Registration is from 2pm with the main event taking place at 3pm. There will also be a pool competition in the Pool Hall on Church Street at 1pm.

And then on Saturday night, we have the one and only Mr. Jimmy Buckley in the Mayflower Community Centre.

Doors open at 10pm and the dancing will begin at 11.30pm. This is an over 18’s event and tickets €15, available at the door.

For further information in relation to any of these events please see antostalfestival.ie, check us out on Facebook An Tóstal Festival or see our An Tóstal Festival brochure available in all local businesses.

The An Tóstal Festival Committee would like to thank most sincerely all our sponsors, to whom we are extremely grateful for their support and a list of which can be seen on our brochure.

We hope you all enjoy the line-up of fun and events that the An Tóstal Festival Committee have put together for you.

Our Committee is made up of a large group of volunteers and helpers from the area, who work tirelessly throughout the year to fundraise in order to make the An Tóstal Festival a reality with so many free events.

We would be very grateful of your support in attending our events and we hope whether you have travelled to be with us or if you are from the local area, that each and every one of you enjoy the 2017 An Tóstal Festival.