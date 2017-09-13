Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning taking place today

Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning together with Bewley’s in aid of for the Hospice takes place today, Thursday with a number of local venues organising a special day.

All money raised from Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice will go towards essential services such as homecare nurses, new equipment and development of new hospice care facilities.

To support this important campaign, you can take part in a local coffee morning, host a coffee morning or simply text COFFEE to 50300 and donate €4 to their local hospice.

To see who is hosting a coffee morning in your area check out the local notes in this week's Leitrim Observer or email editor@leitrimobserver.ie and we will post it on our web and facebook page.