Drone footage of Drumshanbo to Leitrim Village walk looks fantastic

Those who love nothing better than to get out into the great outdoors for fresh air and exercise will no doubt be aware of the recently opened floating boardwalk at Acres Lake, Drumshanbo that forms part of a walkway that links Drumshanbo to Leitrim Village and continues on to Battlebridge.

For those unaware of the walk, this drone video taken by Michael McGowan is the best possible way of describing what this walkway has to offer.

The walk from Drumshanbo to Leitrim Village is 7km in total and is also suitable for bicycles.