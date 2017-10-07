Planned extension of Drumshanbo Fire Station approved to go to tender

A much-needed extension to Drumshanbo's Fire Station has been approved to go to tender.

In the Dáil this week, Sligo/Leitrim Deputy Eamon Scanlon sought an update on the long-awaited extension, putting forward a Dáil question to the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD.

Responding to the query the Minister noted Drumshanbo Fire Station has been included under the five-year Fire Services Capital Programme and is listed as one of the stations to undergo remedial/upgrade works.

"In April 2017 (Leitrim County Council) submitted drawings and a cost plan of the proposed extension to the fire station at a total cost of €110,000. Following the receipt and evaluation of this information, it has been decided to approve Leitrim County Council to proceed to tender stage," noted Minister Murphy.

"Upon receipt of a tender proposal my Department will continue working with Leitrim County Council to progress this project."

Leitrim County councillor, Caillian Ellis, thanked Deputy Scanlon for raising the issue in the Dáil and told www.leitrimobserver.ie the news was "very welcome". He urged the Minister to proceed "as quickly as possible" to progress the extension works.