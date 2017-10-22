Halloween happenings in Bundoran

We're quickly approaching the final bank holiday weekend of the year before Christmas and once again Bundoran is the place to be for the entire family with a variety of events for both young and old!

From fancy dress discos, to the annual pumpkin parade to the best in country music, Bundoran has it all this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend.

Pumpkin Carving Returns

Bundoran's annual pumpkin carving event and pumpkin parade takes place on Halloween afternoon - Tuesday, October 31. This is a great opportunity for families to work together and create a special pumpkin to celebrate Halloween. The event will be followed by the annual pumpkin parade which will finish at Bundoran Community Library. The event starts at 3:30pm.