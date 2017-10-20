Cloone village's popular Haunted Trail returns again for Halloween

With plenty of scares and surprises, this year's Haunted Trail in the village of Cloone, south Leitrim, promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Come along on Saturday, October 28 to experience the spooktacular trail in all its gory glory.

The trail opens at 6pm and will run until 10pm, starting at the Cloone Community Centre.

All children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost is €5 per person and you should allow 40 minutes to complete the trail. Remember, this is an outdoor event so please dress warmly!

See here for more details.